Actor Balakrishna’s daughter gives Rs.50 lakh donation to CMRF

Hyderabad: Telugu film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on Friday donated Rs.50 lakh to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).



On behalf of Balakrishna, his daughter Tejaswani presented a cheque of Rs.50 lakh to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after meeting him here. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Congress special representative and advisor (sports affairs) in New Delhi, AP Jitender were also present on the occasion.

The CMRF is getting donations from various people especially from the businessmen and film industry to help people affected with the recent floods in the State.