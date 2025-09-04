Activist's Unique Protest On Bad Roads In Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Highlighting the poor condition of roads in Karimnagar, social activist Kota Shyam Kumar staged an unique protest on Wednesday by sitting in a pothole on the Karimnagar–Jagtial main road, holding a placard questioning officials’ accountability.

The placard read: “I pay fines for not wearing a helmet or seat belt, or for other traffic violations. How much penalty will you pay me for bad roads?”

Shyam Kumar, known for his unique protests on civic issues, demanded accountability from the Karimnagar collector and police commissioner. He said people regularly pay lifetime road tax and GST but are forced to risk their lives on non-motorable roads in Karimnagar.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said that even after 10 years of Telangana state formation, several main roads under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits remain in a dilapidated state. Residents and motorists, he said, have repeatedly complained to the officials and elected representatives, but their appeals have gone unheard.

“Authorities are quick to fine motorists for rule violations, but who fines them for failing to provide safe roads?” he asked, urging departments concerned to fix roads before penalising motorists.

Meanwhile, police arrived at the scene and assured him that the matter would be taken to higher authorities and persuaded him to end his protest. As videos of the demonstration went viral, municipal officials rushed to carry out temporary repairs on pothole-ridden stretches across the city.