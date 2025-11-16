Activists Question GHMC Dog Drive

Hyderabad: Animal welfare activists have urged the GHMC to clarify its recent dog-removal drive, stating that the Supreme Court’s directions apply only to dogs inside institutional premises and not in residential colonies. Activists who submitted a representation to the GHMC commissioner on Saturday said that shelters lack proper infrastructure, food and basic amenities, raising questions about where removed dogs are being housed.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Soudharm Bhandari of the Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) said, “We fully recognise and respect the directions of the Apex Court. However, we believe some aspects of the current implementation may benefit from clarification and alignment with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which are still in force.”

Activists said they are receiving reports of dogs being removed from residential spaces, though the Court’s directions relate only to institutional areas. They requested GHMC to publicly release the list of institutions identified for action to ensure transparency. They also pointed out that many institutions have not installed boundary fortifications. Removing sterilised and vaccinated dogs without such preparation could allow unsterilised dogs to occupy the same spaces, they said.

Vasanthi Vadi, president of People for Animals – Hyderabad and Secunderabad, said clarity is also needed on where removed dogs are being kept. ABC centres, she noted, are meant only for sterilisation, vaccination and short-term post-operative care.

When Deccan Chronicle attempted to visit GHMC shelters, officials asked for written permission. Sources in the GHMC veterinary department said, “The stray dogs caught on streets and colonies are being sterilised and left back. In all shelters, nearly 200 dogs collected from hospitals and institutions are housed for now. They are fed with rice, dal and other food items.”