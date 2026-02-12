Activists Allege Cruelty Against Animals at Kondagattu Temple

Karimnagar: Members of the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI) have lodged a police complaint alleging animal cruelty at the Renuka Yellamma Temple in Kondagattu of Mallial mandal in Jagtial district on Wednesday.

Adulapuram Goutham, Cruelty Prevention Manager at SAFI, filed the complaint at Mallial police station. He alleged that at around 9.05 am, an individual identified as Byndla Raju killed a sheep inside the temple premises by biting its throat, a practice locally referred to as “Gavu Pattadam”.

According to the complaint, Goutham and a cruelty prevention assistant, Vinay, witnessed the incident and recorded it on a mobile phone. The complainant stated that the act violated provisions of the Telangana Animals and Birds Sacrifices Prohibition Act, 1950, which prohibits animal sacrifice within temple premises and public places of worship. He also cited the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

SAFI urged the police to initiate action against the accused. Activists said such practices continue despite statutory prohibitions.

Police said they had received the complaint along with digital evidence and would examine the material as part of the investigation.