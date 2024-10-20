Activist Exposes Inadequacies at RGIA

Hyderabad:An activist Sai Teja has exposed the inadequacies at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Even though visitors are asked to cough up Rs 125 for entry, Sai found that was no facility for drinking water for persons in the waiting area and the purchase bills did not print GST numbers.

In response, the airport's public relations officer Aditi said there was a technical problem and the GST numbers were not printing on some bills. "This issue has been fixed and future bills will include the correct information," she said.



Airport officials also promised to provide better services.