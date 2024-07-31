Accused rapist-driver arrested

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police have arrested a bus co-driver accused of raping a woman on board. The suspect, identified as Krishna, was apprehended near the Nacharam area after fleeing from the scene.

According to the police, Krishna fled near the Mettuguda area after the victim contacted the police through the Dial 100 emergency service. After an extensive search, the police located and arrested him in Nacharam. He is now in custody.

Officials stated that Krishna engaged the victim in conversation and gained her trust before attempting to gag her with a blanket and sexually assault her. The bus was carrying around 30 passengers at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered, and an investigation into the incident is underway.