Accused in Stabbing Consultancy Owner Held

Hyderabad: Madhuranahar police arrested 19-year-old Pollamari Setty Prabhu Kumar for allegedly murdering job consultancy owner Jaggavarapu Shashi Kiran Reddy and attacking a woman HR executive at an office in Engineers Colony on Tuesday. Kiran Reddy, owner of Best Group of Services Job Consultancy, was stabbed 23 times at his office.

Police said Kumar visited the consultancy around 2.10 pm, claiming he was dissatisfied with a job arranged through the firm and demanded a refund of his fee, and the salary for the days he worked. The HR executive seated him in a counselling room and informed the owner.

While Kiran Reddy was speaking with him, noises were heard from the room. At around 2.25 pm, the accused came out holding a knife and stabbed the HR executive on her shoulder before fleeing. Staff members entered the room and found Kiran Reddy in a pool of blood.

Based on technical clues and field intelligence, police tracked and apprehended the accused. The knife used in the offence, a cellphone and four mobile phones which he had allegedly stolen from the consultancy office were seized from him.