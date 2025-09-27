Accounts Manager in Hyderabad Duped of Rs.25 Lakh in Impersonation Fraud

Hyderabad: An accounts manager of a private firm in Hyderabad was duped of Rs 25 lakh via WhatsApp leading to an unauthorized fund transfer.

According to the complaint that was lodged at the city cyber crime unit (CCCU) on Saturday the victim presently working as accounts manager had gone for vacation to Sri Lanka.

In his complaint, the victim stated that on September 24, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number claiming to be the MD with a new contact number.

Believing it to be genuine, the complainant responded and shared a screenshot of company funds to the tune of Rs. 28 lakh when asked.

The impostor then requested an urgent NEFT transfer of Rs. 25 lakh for a fake project after the transfer, the fraudster further demanded Rs 40 lakh, R G Siva Maruthi, ACP-CCCU said.

The General Manager contacted the MD who confirmed the messages were fraudulent. The complainant immediately reported the incident to Cyber Crime (1930). The cybercrime police appealed to citizens to beware of WhatsApp impersonation scams and urged the public and businessmen to stay alert against a rising form of cyber fraud where scammers impersonate senior company officials.