Accident Victim Expresses Gratitude to Revanth Reddy for Providing Medical Treatment

Rahul gave up hopes in life after his two legs were amputated in an incident. Revanth Reddy then rekindled the victim's future by providing all kind of assistance. Rahul expressed gratitude to Revanth Reddy for providing medical treatment after he lost two legs in an incident.

Accompanied by his family members, Rahul met with the Chief Minister and briefed him about his health status and normal life style after fixing the artificial legs.

He thanked Revanth Reddy for extending all kinds of help for artificial legs to lead a normal life.

Hailing from Palakurthi village of Damera mandal in Warangal district, Rahul met with a ghastly accident when some miscreants pushed him off the train while going to Rajasthan on November 2,2024.

After coming to know the plight of the victim, the Chief Minister provided medical treatment to Rahul through CM Relief Fund and helped him get artificial legs. The government also provided assistance in getting artificial legs for Rahul. Rahul thanked the Chief Minister again for giving him a new lease of life by supporting in the difficult times.