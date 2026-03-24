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ACB, Vigilance Probe into Medical Invalidations in Singareni Underway: Bhatti

Telangana
24 March 2026 12:19 PM IST

From 2014 to 2023, as many as 13,119 cases of medical invalidation were recorded in Singareni: Bhatti

ACB, Vigilance Probe into Medical Invalidations in Singareni Underway: Bhatti
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Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that unnecessary medical invalidations have imposed a financial burden on Singareni. Investigations by ACB and Vigilance are underway into the large number of such cases.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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