ACB, Vigilance Probe into Medical Invalidations in Singareni Underway: Bhatti

From 2014 to 2023, as many as 13,119 cases of medical invalidation were recorded in Singareni, he said in a detailed reply to a question raised in Telangana Legislative Council. He further explained that between 2000 and 2014, over a period of 14 years, only 3,859 medical invalidations were recorded.

Considering the possibility of misuse, and after examining the norms followed by Coal India and Western Coalfields, a committee has been constituted comprising PA, Mining GM, and a nominated member. It has been decided to take a humanitarian approach and provide employment opportunities to dependents rather than abandoning those medically invalidated.

In the past two years, 14 Medical Board meetings were held. Under medical invalidation, employment opportunities were provided to 1,041 dependents in 2024 and 949 in 2025.

In the context of globalization and changing market dynamics, efforts must be made toward rationalization in Singareni with a humanitarian perspective.

Singareni, the largest public sector enterprise in Telangana, provides employment to thousands. To preserve it for future generations, it is necessary to adapt to evolving market conditions.

The cost of producing one tonne of coal in Singareni is Rs.4,088, whereas in Coal India it is Rs.1,065 and in Western Coalfields it is Rs.2,169.

About 30 per cent of Singareni’s coal production goes to Genco. Since Genco is purchasing coal from Singareni at higher prices compared to the open market, it is facing a production cost burden, which ultimately impacts the state’s population of 3.55 crore.

Due to procurement of higher-priced coal from Singareni, there is an additional financial burden. If Genco procures coal from Coal India, the cost per unit reduces by Rs.2, and if procured from Western Coalfields, the burden reduces by Rs.1.25 per unit.

There is a need to take concrete decisions to safeguard Singareni. Both Singareni and Genco are government entities, and it is the responsibility to balance and protect both. Singareni must align its production costs with other coal companies. Only then can the organization be preserved for future generations.