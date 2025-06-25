ACB Summons IAS Officer Arvind to Appear On July 1

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar to appear before it on July 1 in connection with the Formula E race case.

The ACB is conducting an investigation into alleged irregularities related to the Formula E Race, which was organized during the BRS regime. Aravind Kumar has been named as an accused in the FIR registered by the ACB, alongside former minister KT Rama Rao and retired HMDA engineer BLN Reddy.

Kumar informed the state government earlier that he transferred the funds under the directions of the then minister, KT Rama Rao. The ACB is set to record his statement today in the case.