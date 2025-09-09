ACB Submits Report to Govt in Formula E Case

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has submitted a prosecution report to the state government in connection with the Formula E-car race case.

The bureau has questioned former minister K.T. Rama Rao twice and IAS officer Arvind Kumar thrice as part of the investigation. Officials said a charge sheet against both is likely once the government grants permission.

The case, registered on December 18, 2024, names KTR as A1, Arvind Kumar as A2, and HMDA chief engineer B.L.N. Reddy as A3.