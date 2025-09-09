ACB Submits Report to Govt in Formula E Case
Charge sheet against the accused is likely once the government grants permission.
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has submitted a prosecution report to the state government in connection with the Formula E-car race case.
The bureau has questioned former minister K.T. Rama Rao twice and IAS officer Arvind Kumar thrice as part of the investigation. Officials said a charge sheet against both is likely once the government grants permission.
The case, registered on December 18, 2024, names KTR as A1, Arvind Kumar as A2, and HMDA chief engineer B.L.N. Reddy as A3.
The case was set in motion when principal secretary to government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), M. Dana Kishore filed a complaint with ACB on October 18, 2024 about the loss to exchequer due to ₹54.88 crore irregularities in Formula-E deal. The complaint alleged that the payment was made to Formula-E Operations Limited (FEO) by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) without necessary approvals from the Cabinet or the Finance Department.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
