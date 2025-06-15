ACB Seeks 7-Day Custody Of Irrigation EE

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a petition seeking seven days’ police custody of Nune Sridhar, executive engineer in the irrigation department, to question him about alleged illicit wealth. The court has issued notices to Sridhar, directing him to file a counter affidavit.

ACB investigators say they uncovered major irregularities during Sridhar’s tenure as executive engineer in Choppadandi. Although the government transferred him to the department’s Hyderabad head office a year ago, Sridhar allegedly used his influence to remain in his Choppadandi post in violation of transfer orders. He also previously served on the Kaleshwaram project.

According to the ACB, Sridhar has accumulated assets worth crores of rupees at current market value. Officials told the court they still need to verify property documents, bank deposits, and suspected illegal transactions linked to the engineer and his associates. They plan to interrogate him further during the requested custody period and have already submitted details of seized properties as evidence.

Sridhar was arrested earlier this week and placed in judicial remand. The ACB suspects additional irrigation department officers may also be involved in related irregularities.