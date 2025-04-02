ACB registers 15 cases against tainted govt. officials in March

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau registered 15 cases and enquiries in March.

Of these, 12 were trap cases, two criminal misconduct cases and a surprise check. Fifteen public servants including an outsourcing employee were trapped and arrested later. They were remanded to judicial custody after producing them in the court concerned.

An amount of Rs.3.28 lakh was seized in trap cases of various departments - Revenue, Home, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Energy, Education, Health and Medical, Transport and Agriculture and Cooperation.

During the first quarter of this year from January 2025 to March 2025, the ACB has registered 52 cases including 37 trap cases, four each disproportionate assets and criminal misconduct cases, three regular enquiries, one surprise check and three discreet enquiries.

Fifty-five public servants including six outsourcing employees were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The ACB seized an amount of Rs 12.33 lakh in trap cases and unearthed assets worth Rs.4.79 crore in DA cases of various departments.