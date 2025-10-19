ACB Raids RTA Check Posts Across Telangana, ₹4.18 Lakh Unaccounted Cash Seized

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise raids on several Road Transport Authority (RTA) check posts across Telangana on the intervening night of October 18 and 19, following credible information about officials indulging in corrupt practices.

According to the ACB, RTA officials were allegedly collecting illegal gratification from lorry drivers and cleaners through private agents, who kept the money on their behalf. The raids were carried out simultaneously at 12 RTA check posts, including Vishnupuram (Nalgonda), Kodad (Suryapet), Krishna (Narayapet), Bhoraj (Adilabad), Bhainsa (Nirmal), Wankhidi (Komaram Bheem–Asifabad), Salabatpoor–Maddunur and Pendurthy (both in Kamareddy), Zaheerabad (Sangareddy), Palvoncha and Aswaraopet (Bhadradri–Kothagudem), and Muthugudem–Penuballi (Khammam).

The ACB found that drivers arriving at these check posts were routinely offering cash to secure smooth passage, indicating a well-organized system of extortion. Officials were observed neglecting their duties and allowing agents to collect money illegally from vehicle owners and drivers.

An unaccounted sum of ₹4,18,880 was recovered during the search operations. A detailed report will be sent to the government recommending disciplinary action against those involved.

The ACB urged the public to report any bribe demands by government officials to its toll-free number 1064 or via WhatsApp (9440446106) and social media handles, assuring confidentiality of complainants.