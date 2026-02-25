ACB Raids Peddapalli Agri Office, Nabs TGSPDCL AO Taking Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a surprise raid at the office of the assistant director of agriculture (ADA) in Peddapalli district on Tuesday, and found multiple discrepancies related to the office workings.

The agency found that the mandal agriculture office (MAO), which is also functioning in the premises, was supposed to register eight cases on multiple firms in regards with illegal storage of spurious seeds and urea, but not only did the MAO not register the cases, they did not update the stock register either.

Officials took serious note of how the MAO hired a private person to perform official duties without permission of superior officers, and noted suspicious UPI transactions received by the MAO from the private persons.

The bureau also found that out of the 35 Rythu Bheema applications which they received in the office, 30 were claimed but the office kept five applications pending for more than 30 days. Additionally, they also observed that the physical forms and data for Rythu Bharosa were not available at the office.

They noted that the inspection and sampling registers for seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, along with schemes implementation register, farmer training registers and attendance registers were not maintained.

The ACB said that the six farm mechanisation applications were kept pending for more than 45 days, which were supposed to be transferred to the DAO in three days for approval. ACB said that they sent a report to the government against the officials to take concerned action.

In Hyderabad, the ACB caught TGSPDCL assistant engineer of operations Mamidisetti Srinivasa Rao red handed while taking a bribe of ₹16,000 from a complainant, to avoid taking coercive steps against a seized electricity meter. Officials recovered the bribe amount, arrested the AO and produced him before a special court for judicial remand.