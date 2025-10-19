ACB Raids Inter-state Transport Checkposts In Adilabad, Seizes Unaccounted Cash

ADILABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) personnel conducted raids at inter-state transport department checkposts at Bhoraj in Adilabad, Wankidi in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Bhainsa in Nirmal district late on Saturday night, continuing into the early hours of Sunday.

The ACB teams questioned assistant motor vehicle Inspectors working at these checkposts.

According to sources, the officials seized unaccounted cash of ₹3,000 at the Bhainsa checkpost, ₹1,26,000 at Bhoraj, and ₹5,100 at Wankidi during the raids.