ACB Raids Inter-state Checkposts In Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Seizes Unaccounted Cash

NIZAMABAD, SANGAREDDY: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on inter-state transport department checkposts along the Telangana-Maharashtra and Telangana-Karnataka borders on Sunday. The raids began late on Saturday night and continued into Sunday.

The ACB teams recovered cash and documents from transport department checkposts at Salabathpur in Madnoor mandal of Kamareddy district and Madugula in Zaheerabad mandal of Sangareddy district. The inspections were part of a statewide drive targeting transport checkposts.

A team led by ACB DSP Sekhar Goud inspected files at the Salabathpur checkpost and seized ₹36,000 in cash from an assistant motor vehicle inspector. They also detained a person who was reportedly collecting money from truck drivers. Meanwhile, another ACB team at Zaheerabad seized ₹43,300 in unaccounted cash from transport department staff.