ACB Raids Hanumakonda Deputy Collector’s Residences in DA Case

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of Hanumakonda Deputy Collector Venkat Reddy in connection with a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. During the raids, the officials reportedly unearthed cash, gold and documents related to properties allegedly owned by the officer.

Venkat Reddy was earlier caught by the ACB in December while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000. Following the incident, he was placed under suspension. According to officials, the bribe was allegedly taken for granting permission to a school. Further investigation into the DA case is underway.



