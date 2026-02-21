ACB Raids Assistant Agriculture Director In Disproportionate Assets Case

NALGONDA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Sundari Kiran Kumar, assistant director of agriculture, Nagarkurnool district, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Under the supervision of Mahbubnagar ACB DSP Balakrishna, raids were carried out at his residence in Ponugodu village of Garidepally mandal in Suryapet district and at Avani Rice Mill in Chillpalli of Nereducherla mandal.

Balakrishna said a suo motu case had been registered against the officer on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income. Simultaneous searches were conducted at seven locations belonging to the officer and his relatives, including his office at Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool district, his uncle’s house at Gaddipalli in Garidepally mandal, his daughter’s house at Ameenabad in Ananthagiri mandal, and rented houses in Suryapet and Thukkuguda of Ranga Reddy district.

ACB officials reportedly seized documents during the searches. Kiran Kumar was present at his Ponugodu residence when the raids were conducted. He was taken by officials for inquiry. The ACB said further details would be disclosed after completion of the investigation.

Kiran Kumar had earlier served as district rural development officer in Suryapet for over five years during the previous government. Allegations of corruption had surfaced against him during that period.