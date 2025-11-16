ACB Raids 13 SROs, Flags Irregularities

Hyderabad:About 289 registered documents were found pending delivery to their respective owners. Nineteen private persons and sixty document writers were also found moving inside the offices without valid authorisation.

These were the findings of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) during raids on 13 sub-registrar offices (SROs) across the state on Saturday during which the agency found unaccounted cash of `2.51 lakh with private individuals. According to ACB officials, searches were also carried out at the residences of several SROs, where cash, gold ornaments and property documents were seized.



Raids at the SRO offices in Gandipet, Serilingampally, Medchal, Nizamabad town, Zaheerabad, Miryalaguda, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Pedapalli, Bhupalpally and Wyra yielded unaccounted money totalling `2.51 lakh. Officials also identified several irregularities.



Several CCTV cameras were non-functional. ACB officials said they were taking the irregularities seriously and would submit a report to the government recommending stern action against the erring officers. The agency is also likely to file a separate report on illegal properties amassed by certain SROs before registering cases.

CEO reviews progress of PSIR

Hyderabad:Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudarshan Reddy on Saturday, convened a video conference with electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to review the ongoing preparatory special intensive revision (PSIR) of voter lists, and address pending electoral issues.



The CEO reviewed the progress of voter roll updates, the disposal of claims and objections and the submission of compliance reports from field units. He instructed officials to strictly follow the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, stressing accurate data entry, prompt field verification and error-free consolidation.



He directed officers to expedite pending tasks and maintain high diligence as the Preparatory SIR advances. Timely completion of each stage, he said, is essential to ensure a reliable and updated electoral roll.



Worker dies in scaffolding collapse



Hyderabad:A labourer died and another was injured after falling from a fourth-floor scaffolding at a construction site in Raghavendra Colony, Kondapur, on Friday. Gachibowli police said the victims, Chandrakumar, 33, a mason, and his colleague Vicky, 23, were working on the building’s elevation design when the bamboo scaffolding suddenly collapsed.



Both men fell from the fourth floor. Chandrakumar died on the spot, while Vicky sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital. The site contractor, Harish, has been booked for negligence. “The scaffolding was unstable and had not been secured properly. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” SI Sainath said. Chandrakumar’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem.