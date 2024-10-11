ACB Probes Man’s Claims of Corruption by Wife

Hyderabad:Soon after a man from Jagtial uploaded a video of purported cash that his wife had accumulated through alleged corrupt activities when she was a part of the Manikonda municipality, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took up an investigation.

A source from the ACB told Deccan Chronicle that the investigation has been taken up, no FIR has been registered yet and the FIR will be filed only after a strong lead is established.

The man who uploaded the video, Suvarna Sreepada, is the husband of Divya Jyoti, an officer with the GHMC. Sreepada, who separated from his wife, alleged that when his wife was working as a deputy executive engineer (DEE) with the Manikonda municipality, she would accept large sums of bribe money from contractors. She was transferred to the GHMC ten days back.

The video, which Sreepada claimed was taken while he was living with his wife and son in Manikonda, showed what was claimed to be bundles of money hidden in plastic covers, newspapers and even in the puja room. He also alleged that the separation came as a result of the couple having constant fights about her corrupt activities.

Sreepada claimed that brother-in-law, Sharath Kumar, was an accomplice who took `1 crore from his wife. He also alleged that his wife bought a house worth `70 lakh in the city. The husband reportedly filed a petition in court seeking a divorce.