ACB Officials Seek Police Custody Of Irrigation EE
ACB seeks custody of Kaleshwaram project engineer Nune Sridhar in ₹200 crore illegal assets case; raids uncover properties, gold, and benami deals.
Hyderabad: The ACB sought the police custody of Nune Sridhar, the executive engineer (EE) on the Kaleshwaram project, for questioning him in connection with an alleged illegal assets case. It was reported that the accused reportedly amassed illegal assets worth Rs 200 crore.
On Wednesday, the ACB conducted searches at 13 locations, including Sridhar’s residences in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal and seized documents pertaining to immovable properties located at different places. The bureau arrested him and presented him before a court for judicial remand.
Sridhar reportedly own properties in Ameerpet, Shaikpet, Gachibowli, agriculture lands in Karimnagar, Hyderabad and Warangal. Sources said that the ACB also found huge cash deposits in several accounts as well as gold, gifts and other valuables. The ACB told the court that it needed to question the accused officer in connection with illegal assets.
During the police custody, the ACB would also verify the cash deposits in getting bank statements, benami transactions and alleged business activities on benami names. The anti-graft officials would file a petition before the court seeking police custody of the accused officer for six days.
It was the second major case detected by the ACB from the irrigation department. Earlier, the ACB arrested Irrigation officer Hariram, who worked in the Kaleshwaram project and amassed illegal properties worth more than Rs 150 crore.