ACB Officials Seek Police Custody Of Irrigation EE

Hyderabad: The ACB sought the police custody of Nune Sridhar, the executive engineer (EE) on the Kaleshwaram project, for questioning him in connection with an alleged illegal assets case. It was reported that the accused reportedly amassed illegal assets worth Rs 200 crore.

On Wednesday, the ACB conducted searches at 13 locations, including Sridhar’s residences in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal and seized documents pertaining to immovable properties located at different places. The bureau arrested him and presented him before a court for judicial remand.