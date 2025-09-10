ACB Finds Unhygienic Maintenance of Tribal Welfare School in Mancherial

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted a surprise check at Tribal Welfare Ashram High School at Sai Kunta in Mancherial Town.

The ACB teams were assisted by Inspector Legal Metrology, Sanitary Inspector, Food Inspector and Auditor to check the quality, quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, strength particulars of the students, records etc.

During the searches, some irregularities such as unhygienic maintenance of premises, poor upkeep of rooms, improper record maintenance were noticed. A report is being sent to the State government for taking necessary action against the officials concerned.