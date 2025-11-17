ACB Nabs Two Officials In ₹30,000 Bribe Case

NALGONDA: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught Yellandu deputy tahsildar Mohammed Yakoob Pasha and Girijana Co-operative Corporation technical assistant Vijay Kumar for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a complainant.

The bribe was allegedly sought to avoid submitting an adverse report against the complainant’s shop regarding stock shortage and closure during working hours.

ACB DSP Ramesh said the complainant approached the ACB after the officials demanded the bribe. The deputy tahsildar and the technical assistant were caught while accepting the amount through Yellandu Mandal Ration Shop Dealers’ association president Pothu Shabareesh.