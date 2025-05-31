ACB Nabs Surveyor Taking Bribe From Farmer in Rajanna Sircilla

Karimnagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted a surprise raid at Chandrapet Rythu Vedika and caught surveyor Nagaraju red-handed while he was accepting a bribe from a farmer here at Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday.

According to the ACB officials, when Jakkapuram Mallesham, a farmer from Venkatapur village of Yellareddypet mandal approached Nagaraju for issuing land measurement certificate, he demanded Rs 1 lakh.

Mallesham earlier handed over Rs 22,00 to Nagaraju and requested him to issue the certificate. However, when he demanded more money, the farmer approached the ACB officials.

When Mallesham was handing over Rs 15,000 to Nagaraju, he was caught.