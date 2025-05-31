 Top
ACB Nabs Surveyor Taking Bribe From Farmer in Rajanna Sircilla

Puli Sharath Kumar
31 May 2025 8:10 PM IST

ACB nabs Nagaraju red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 from a farmer for the land certificate.

Surveyor Nagaraju was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a farmer at Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday.

Karimnagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted a surprise raid at Chandrapet Rythu Vedika and caught surveyor Nagaraju red-handed while he was accepting a bribe from a farmer here at Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday.

According to the ACB officials, when Jakkapuram Mallesham, a farmer from Venkatapur village of Yellareddypet mandal approached Nagaraju for issuing land measurement certificate, he demanded Rs 1 lakh.

Mallesham earlier handed over Rs 22,00 to Nagaraju and requested him to issue the certificate. However, when he demanded more money, the farmer approached the ACB officials.

When Mallesham was handing over Rs 15,000 to Nagaraju, he was caught.

