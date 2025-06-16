 Top
ACB Nabs Mulugu DEO, Junior Assistant In Rs.20,000 Bribe Case

Telangana
M Srinivas
16 Jun 2025 5:21 PM IST

The bribe was demanded to accept complainant's joining report and issue orders permitting him to assume duties

ACB Nabs Mulugu DEO, Junior Assistant In Rs.20,000 Bribe Case
Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested Mulugu DEO Goria Panini and Junior Assistant Thotte Dilip Kumar Yadav in a bribe case. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Goria Panini, a District Educational Officer of Mulugu and Thotte Dilip Kumar Yadav, a Junior Assistant in Establishment Section at DEO officer were caught by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday in a bribe case.

Both Goria Panini and Yadav demanded a bribe of Rs.15,000 and Rs.5.000, respectively. Yadav accepted the bribe from the complainant for doing an official favour to accept the complainant's joining report and issue orders permitting him to assume duties.

The bribe amount was recovered from the office table of Yadav at his instance. His right-hand fingers yielded positive results in a chemical test. The identity of the complainant is being withheld for security reasons, according to ACB officials.


