ACB Nabs Fire Officer Taking Rs 8,000 Bribe

Nalgonda: Nalgonda station fire officer Satyanarayana Reddy was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from a complainant to process a temporary licence application and issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to run a firecracker shop.

ACB DSP Jagadish Chander said the officer had demanded ₹10,000 from the complainant to issue the NOC for setting up a firecracker shop on the NG College Ground premises for the Diwali festival. The complainant agreed to pay ₹8,000 and approached the ACB for assistance, he said.

The officer instructed the complainant to come to the NG College Ground, located beside the Nalgonda fire station, and place the money in the pocket of his motorcycle. When the complainant did so, the Station Fire Officer collected the cash, following which ACB officers, who were waiting nearby, caught him red-handed. Both hands of the accused tested positive during the chemical test.

The officer was taken to his office at the fire station, where the ACB verified official records and conducted simultaneous raids at his residence. During the inquiry, officials found that Satyanarayana Reddy already had a poor reputation in service records.

He will be produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally, Hyderabad, on Friday, the DSP added.