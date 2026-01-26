ACB Keeps 10 SROs Under Its Watch

Hyderabad: Days after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested K. Madhusudhan Reddy, joint sub-registrar of Ranga Reddy district on the charges of amassing illegal assets, the anti-graft agency has kept more than 10 sub-registrars working in Ranga Reddy, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts under its watch for alleged corruption.

Madhusudhan Reddy is alleged to have amassed huge properties by misusing his powers. Even though the ACB had seized the accused’s properties worth around ₹10 crore at the time of raids on his residence, officials believe that he owns immovable properties worth ₹50 crore at different places.

Madhusudhan Reddy was alleged to have approved illegal registrations of several properties by accepting huge amounts from the landowners.

The ACB officials are likely to question the accused during police custody in the presence of people who influenced the officer to make wrong registrations. The ACB also focused on the benami activities of the accused.

The ACB also obtained data of sub-registrars who got posted based on the recommendations in the past one year and tracked their regular activities at their offices.