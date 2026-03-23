ACB Files Chargesheet in Formula E Case; KTR Named A1 Over ₹55 Crore Irregularities

Hyderabad: The ACB has reportedly filed a chargesheet in the Formula E race case naming BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao as accused No. 1 for alleged diversion of funds, police said. The chargesheet, which was filed at the ACB court, also named IAS officer Arvind Kumar, former HMDA chief engineer B.L.N. Reddy, and sports consultant Kiran Malleswara Rao, among others.

According to ACB sources, the chargesheet alleges that ₹55 crore was diverted to various foreign companies in violation of rules. Further details, ACB sources said, will be released in an official statement.



