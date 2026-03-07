ACB Detects Irregularities in Surprise Checks at Serilingampally Deputy Commissioner’s Office

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Saturday conducted surprise checks at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Serilingampally in Cyberabad Municipal Corporation to verify records, financial transactions, pending applications, and overall functioning of the office.

The surprise checks were conducted based on credible information. On December 2, 2025, the Serilingampally Circle-20 was reorganized from GHMC and brought under Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, renamed as Circle-49.

As the reorganization process is still ongoing, records prior to December 2 were not available at the Circle-49 office. Therefore, verification was conducted based on records available from December 2 onwards. During the searches, the ACB found several irregularities.

From December 2025 till date, 285 building permission applications were received. Out of these, 134 were approved and 21 rejected, while 63 applications are under process and others are at different stages such as shortfall notices, fee intimation and hold.

Among the applications under process, 16 are pending with the Section Officer, 25 with the Assistant City Planner (ACP) and 22 with the Deputy Commissioner. It was observed that 21 applications have exceeded the prescribed 21-day processing period, including five applications pending with the ACP and 16 with the Deputy Commissioner, indicating delays in processing and decision-making.

During the same period, 63 complaints regarding unauthorized constructions were received. Second notices were issued in most of the cases; however, in 14 cases no further action was taken even after the stipulated period following the second notice, and the files remained pending.

It was also observed that some unauthorized construction cases have remained pending for several months and even more than a year without issuing final orders or taking enforcement action.