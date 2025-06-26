ACB Conducts Raids At RTA Check-posts, Sub-Registrar Offices in Telangana

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted surprise checks at different places across Telangana including RTA check posts and offices and Sub Registrar offices.

During the searches, the ACB conducted raid on Salabatpur RTA check post in Kamareddy district and RTA offices of Peddapalli, Trimulgherry and Uppal. During the check, an unaccounted amount of Rs.1.81 lakh was seized and apart from observing several irregularities.

The ACB also conducted surprise checks at Sub Registrar offices at Burgumpadu of Khammam district and Bheemdevarapalli of Warangal district. During the check, an unaccounted amount of Rs.91,000 was seized.

Several irregularities were noticed, the ACB officials said, adding that a report will be sent to the State government for taking necessary action.

In a separate case, the ACB caught Battala Raj Kumar, an Accounts Officer and Kondra Ravi Kumar, a Computer Operator, both working in the office of Adilabad municipality, while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs.15,000 from the complainant for doing an official favor.

They demanded bribe for handing over a signed cheque of Rs.3.80 lakh which is a partial payment from the pending amount of Rs.60 lakh related to CC road drains and high mast lighting works executed by the complainant in Adilabad Municipality over the past two years.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs.15,000 was recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. In another case, the ACB registered a case against Ananthula Sathish Kumar, a Panchayat Secretary in Nagulapaati Annaram Grama Panchayat in Suryapet district under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act for initially demanding a bribe amount of Rs.15,000 from the complainant.

Upon the complainant's request, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs.28,000 for doing an official favour to issuance of NOC from the gram panchayat Nagulapati Annaram village to establish kilns for production of charcoal in order to obtain permission from the Forest department in Suryapet.