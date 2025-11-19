ACB Conducts Raids at Nizamabad Municipal Office Over Alleged Irregularities

Nizamabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at the Nizamabad Municipal Office on Wednesday. The raids primarily focused on the Town Planning Department, which has recently faced allegations of granting approvals in violation of regulations and collecting large sums of money for building permissions.

ACB officials examined files, physical records, and digital data during the operation. According to initial information, the raids were triggered by complaints that permissions were being issued illegally and bribes were allegedly being taken for various construction-related approvals.

Further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the irregularities and identify officials involved.