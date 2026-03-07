ACB Conducts Raids at Gajwel Tahsildar’s Residence

Gajwel: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise raids on Saturday at the residence of Gajwel Tahsildar Shravan as part of an investigation into alleged disproportionate assets.

According to sources, the searches were carried out in Karimnagar, where the officials inspected the house and reportedly seized a significant amount of cash along with important documents.

The raids were conducted following information that the official may possess assets beyond his known sources of income. Authorities are currently continuing the investigation and verifying the seized materials.