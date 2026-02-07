ACB Arrests Key Accused in Bribery Case Linked to Forest Development Corporation

Kothagudem/Visakhapatnam: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the Divisional Manager of the Forest Development Corporation in connection with a major bribery case related to eucalyptus harvesting works in the Kothagudem division. T

According to ACB officials, the case pertains to the harvesting of eucalyptus plantations under Units 8 to 15, involving a total of 32,000 tonnes of timber. The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹90 per tonne, amounting to ₹28.80 lakh, from the complainant after the tender was awarded.

As part of the same case, a bribe of ₹3.51 lakh was demanded at the rate of ₹90 per tonne for approving future bills related to the harvesting of 3,900 tonnes of eucalyptus trees in Unit No. 9, located in the outskirts of Penagadapa village.

While accepting the bribe, Plant Manager Rajender and his associate Gopalakrishna, a resident of Seethayigudem, were caught red-handed by ACB officials on January 3, 2026. Both were arrested and later remanded to judicial custody.

The main accused, Divisional Manager Datti Sri Kavani, had been absconding since the incident. Acting on credible information, ACB officials traced her to the vicinity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, where she was apprehended on Saturday. She was subsequently arrested and produced before the court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the case is underway.