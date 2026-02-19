ABVP Protest Over Inter Hall Tickets

Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a protest at the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) here on Wednesday demanding issuance of hall tickets for some students who did not receive them due to their college’s negligence. Protesters wanted the Board to release hall tickets of students and ensure that students do not miss out examinations due their management negligence.

Activists pointed out that some students who approached the High Court on the hall tickets issue were declared eligible to write the exams. They demanded all other students be allowed to sit for exams. Police, who reached the spot, detained the protesters.