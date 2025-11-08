ABV Hosts Annamacharya Music Final Dec 20 Hitec City

Hyderabad: Annamacharya Bhavana Vahini (ABV), founded by well-known singer Dr Shobha Raju, will host the final of the ‘Tandanana — Annamacharya international music competition’ on December 20 at Annamayyapuram, Hitec City. The event will feature nine finalists chosen from over 600 participants across 18 countries in celebration of Saint Annamacharya’s sankeertanas that transcend barriers of caste, creed and culture.

Dr Raju said her mission has always been to help people understand the “true spirit of music” and the values embedded in Saint Annamacharya’s compositions. “Lord Venkateshwara Swamy is not just a statue on a hill. He is the energy of the universe. When we live in harmony with nature, we find peace and contentment,” she said.

“Three finalists from each category will perform live at the final,” added programme director Jyotsna Kompalli. Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji will attend as the chief guest. Winners will receive gold medals, scheduled to be presented by AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at a special ceremony in Vijayawada.