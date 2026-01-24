Abul Kalam Oriental Research Institute Get Sealed Amid Protests From Academics

HYDERABAD: Amid protests from academics, the building housing the Abul Kalam Oriental Research Institute at Public Garden was sealed following a government decision. Functioning since 1959, the historical Niaz Khana, located next to the Shahi Masjid, was locked a day after the government issued a memo.

The 11-member board governing the institute have decided to approach the court seeking the reopening of the Niaz Khana, stating that the closure of the building posed a risk to the collection of invaluable manuscripts and books of historical significance.

According to a circular issued on January 23, the lease executed between the then secretary, AP Waqf Board, represented by the commission, endowment, AP, and the institute in 1959 was cancelled. The reason cited in the memo was “for the utilisation of the building for offering regular Namaz and Taraweeh prayers, in the interest of public convenience, safety and welfare of the Musallies.” It noted that the Ramzan month was approaching.

As news of the memo spread, the institute’s board held an emergency meeting to chalk out a plan of action. “We have already given up section of the building which was part of the institute,” said Aziz Ahmed, a member of the institute board. He said that the section closed on Saturday “has a collection of books including manuscripts and preserved texts of historical significance.”

He said the institute had produced about 82 books, besides helping hundreds of national and international scholars. “We won’t be giving up and will approach the court,” Ahmed told Deccan Chronicle.

An official of the institute, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the collection of books and manuscripts was well-preserved despite all the challenges of almost seven decades. “Some of the books are from the 19th century. These include rare specimen copies of antiquarian books and the earliest printed texts of archaeological and historical importance including palm leaves (talapatram). We not only have rare copies of the holy Quran, but also talapatram sets which would shed light on Hindu religious practices,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Officials from minority welfare department who were instructed to seal the facility were not ready to offer comment when approached.. A former Urdu Academy official on condition of anonymity described this as a ‘brutality’, expressing disgust and anguish. “This appears to be a nightmare, as I never expected this type of excess. One could not help in this dire situation,” he observed.