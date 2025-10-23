Abul Fida Centre Hosts Peace Conference

Hyderabad:Love for Prophet Muhammad and his message of compassion formed the core of the “Azmat-e-Mustafa (Peace be upon him) Conference” hosted by the Abul Fida Islamic Research Centre (AFIRC) at Urdu Maskan, Khilwath. The gathering was held on the eve of the Urs of Hazrat Abu Rejaa’ (r.a.) and it also included the prize distribution ceremony of a 40 Ahadeeth written competition.

“Through humility and love, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) conquered the hearts of people. Islam spread only because of his noble character and behaviour,” said Dr. Syed Owais Bukhari, Director of AFIRC and convener of the conference.



Islamic scholars, saints and academicians from across India spoke about the dignity of the Prophet and the need to revive the Sufi spirit of peace and inclusiveness. Hazrat Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Chancellor of Jamia Nizamia, Hazrat Syed Sajjad Pasha of Qadri Chaman, Prof. Mohammed Mustaf Shareef and others were among those who addressed the audience. They said the love and respect of the Prophet guarantee success in this world and the Hereafter. They added that indifference towards his teachings has distanced people from true faith.



The evening concluded with prize distribution. Zainab Fatima from Jamia Nizamia and Shagufta Un Nisa from Hussaini Alam College received the first prize of `30,000. The second prize of `15,000 went to Muhammad Ibrahim Siddiqui from Jamia Nizamia and Alisha Faqran from Villa Marie Degree College. The third prize of Rs 10,000 was awarded to Ghousia Nighat from Madarsa Najafiya and Ismail Bee from Royal Degree College. Special prizes were given to Ayesha Batool and Madiha Umar, while 23 students received encouragement awards.