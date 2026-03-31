Abids Grand Hotel Draws Criticism for Serving Stale Double-ka- Meetha

Hyderabad: The Grand Hotel in Abids drew sharp criticism for serving stale ‘double ka meetha’ sweet to a customer.

A customer and his family visited the hotel on Sunday and ordered the sweet. When it was served, the customer alleged that the double ka meetha was not fresh. A video of the customer questioning the restaurant’s staff went viral on social media.

In a post on ‘X’, a netizen said, “Dirty food, heated showdown! Customers clash with hotel staff over unhygienic food — video goes viral, sparking outrage.”

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police booked 61 cases in the past one month. Fifteen tonnes of adulterated products were seized apart from arresting 64 persons. There will be zero tolerance for those who gamble with innocent lives for profit. The fight for a society free from adulteration and for safe, trustworthy food will only intensify, the police said.