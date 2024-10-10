Abhishek Manu Singhvi Calls on CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Newly elected Congress Rajya Sabha member from Telangana and and noted lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Singhvi, who was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Telangana under the MLAs' quota on August 29, met with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Party sources revealed that Singhvi and the Chief Minister discussed various issues concerning Telangana, including matters that need to be raised in the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming winter session of Parliament, expected in December.

Singhvi also accompanied the Chief Minister to LB Stadium, where he participated in an event organised to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited government school teachers through the DSC teacher recruitment exam.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) legal cell announced a grand felicitation programme in honour of Singhvi, set to take place on Thursday. TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers, and senior Congress leaders will attend the event, according to TPCC legal cell chairman Ponnam Ashok Goud.