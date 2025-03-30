Aaron Hospital in Rangareddy Seized

Hyderabad: Aaron Hospital in Narsingi, Rangareddy district, was seized by health authorities on Sunday for operating with fake documents. The district medical and health officer (DMHO) caught the hospital’s owners after they were found producing fraudulent documents to renew their operating permit.

“The hospital had been running for several years using fake certificates for doctors and fake registration documents. They managed to renew their registrations with these forged documents. We have now seized the hospital,” the DMHO said.

They learned about it through a source. To verify, they filed an FIR with the police, which led to the revelation that the hospital authorities continued operations even after their license was cancelled. Upon discovering this, the authorities seized the hospital.

The DMHO warned other healthcare facilities that similar actions would be taken against any establishment found compromising patient safety.

This incident comes just months after the seizure of Alaknanda Hospital, which was involved in a kidney transplant racket in the district. Last month, Sidharth Neuro Hospital’s operation theatre was also seized following an inspection prompted by allegations of medical negligence and extortion made by the relatives of a young woman who passed away after surgery at the hospital.