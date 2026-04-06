AAI Approves Begumpet Airport Underpass

Hyderabad: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has approved a 600-metre, six-lane underpass beneath the Begumpet airport runway, clearing a key hurdle for the proposed elevated corridor project, a Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority official said.

The underpass forms part of the 5.4-km elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Military Dairy Farm Road on NH-44. The corridor will pass through Secunderabad, Tadbund and Bowenpally before terminating at Dairy Farm Road. The underpass has been planned as an elevated structure is not feasible on or near the airport runway, and to avoid a sharp turn in Tadbund.

“The major hurdle to the proposed construction of the elevated corridor has been cleared as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently granted approval,” the HMDA official said.

Land acquisition for the corridor involves 42 acres of defence land and 13 acres of private land, with work underway.

The HMDA is executing two elevated corridors — Paradise Junction-Shamirpet and Paradise Junction-Dairy Farm Road — with the Begumpet airport underpass forming part of the latter. Together, the projects require 114 acres of defence land and 78 acres of private land.

The New Development Bank will fund the projects. The total project cost is Rs 5,106 crore, of which the bank will provide `3,574 crore (around 70 per cent), while the state government will bear the remaining `1,532 crore, as per the preliminary project proposal report.

A similar underpass project beneath the runway at Varanasi International Airport in Uttar Pradesh has also received approval.