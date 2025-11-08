Aadi Bazaar Showcases India’s Tribal Art, Food

Hyderabad: The Aadi Bazaar, a ten-day exhibition celebrating India’s tribal art, craft and culture, opened at the Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar on Friday, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal freedom fighter. The exhibition features traditional handicrafts, organic products, food varieties and indigenous art forms from across the country.

Organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) in collaboration with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), Telangana, the event aims to promote the economic welfare of tribal communities by connecting artisans directly with buyers and encouraging sustainable livelihoods.

Over 25 stalls have been set up by artisans from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and other states. The stalls showcase handwoven fabrics, natural products, tribal jewellery, bamboo crafts and organic produce.

Among the major attractions are Bheel paintings from Rajasthan. Artisan Mangilal Bheel said, “My grandmother and mother used to paint on mud walls. During the lockdown, I began painting on peahen feathers to keep our tradition alive.” Vijayalakshmi from Bhadrachalam displayed her range of organic soaps, shampoos, and honey. “We also supply to ashram schools. TRIFED helped us develop our brand and grow the business,” she said.

P. Krishnamurthy from ITDA Bhadrachalam presented Koya cultural art forms carved in teakwood, depicting tribal farming and dance traditions. “It’s my first exhibition, and this exposure helps us reach wider audiences,” he said. Two sisters from Hyderabad, Shivani and Sharvani, showcased vibrant Banjara art, continuing their father’s three-decade-old legacy. “Our art reflects Banjara life and attire, helping preserve our culture,” they shared.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Divya Devarajan, CEO of SERP. TRIFED officials said the stalls would remain open until November 16, and more participants would be added during the course of the event.