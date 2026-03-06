 Top
Aadhaar Mismatch Delays 221 Teachers' Salaries

6 March 2026 10:31 PM IST

The issue came to light when IFMIS flagged discrepancies between Aadhaar data and employee records: TSUTF leaders

Representational Image — DC File

HYDERABAD: Salaries for February have not reached 221 regular teachers in the Education Department after a mismatch surfaced between employee details on the finance department’s IFMIS portal and their Aadhaar records. The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has urged the government to release the pending salaries and allow corrections in the system.

TSUTF leaders said the issue came to light when IFMIS flagged discrepancies between Aadhaar data and employee records. The union submitted a representation to the Finance Department’s principal secretary and education officials on February 25, seeking an edit option in the portal so teachers could correct errors and receive their pay.

“February salaries of teachers with Aadhaar mismatches must be released immediately and they should be given a chance to correct the details,” said TSUTF president Chava Ravi and general secretary A. Venkat.

Director of School Education E. Naveen Nicolas has already written to the Finance Department seeking permission for teachers to verify and correct their information, the union added.


