A year after zoo keeper’s death, kin await job
Hyderabad: Almost a year after the death of 23-year-old Md Shaibaz, in an animal attack at the Nehru Zoological Park, his family is still facing hard times. Shaibaz was killed by an elephant named Vijay on October 7 last in the zoo. Officials promised to give a job to Shaibaz's sister to help the family.
“We told Shaibaz's family that we would help them,” said an official. “They have asked for a departmental role, but we can’t provide that. We have sent their application to the Hyderabad region office and we are checking on the delay. We want to speed up the process as much as we can,” he explained.
The zoo has offered some support to the family: The family still lives in the zoo’s quarters.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story