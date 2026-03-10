A Year After, Rape Trial Gets Postponed Without a Start

Hyderabad:The trial of Yakutpura resident Abdul Aslam for allegedly raping a German national in March 2025, which was set to begin on Monday, has been postponed to the fourth week of March after the judge proceeded on extended medical leave, police sources said.

According to sources, the chargesheet was filed within 90 days of the registration of the crime against the accused. During the investigation, the police collected several technical and scientific evidence, including DNA samples, clothes of both the accused and the victim, and mobile phones belonging to them.



The accused claimed he was mentally unstable. The prosecution is preparing to counter the claim by presenting scientific and technical evidence gathered during the investigation, including the DNA match and other material evidence.



The sources said DNA analysis matched semen samples. During its probe, the Forensic Science Laboratory found that a phone call was made by the accused to the victim.



In her statement, the victim reportedly told the magistrate that the accused threatened her with a knife and raped her. During the trial, the main witness will be the victim and her boyfriend, who was present during the incident and helped her to report the matter to police.



As the victim has returned to Germany, she is expected to attend the trial proceedings through video conferencing. She was instructed to join the hearing from the Indian Embassy in Germany.