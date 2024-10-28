A Woman Dies, 60 Hospitalised After Consuming Momos in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad:A 31-year-old woman died, while 50 others, including 10 minors, fell sick suspected to be because of food poisoning after consuming momos at various outlets set up in the weekly angadi markets in Banjara Hills.

Residents of Gowri Shankarnagar, Singarikunta and Nandinagar, in Banjara Hills, fell sick separately after having momos in Nandinagar on Friday.

Reshma Begum’s health deteriorated and she succumbed around 10 am while being taken to NIMS. Reshma, from Singarikunta, had eaten the momos along with her children, who also fell sick and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Around 50 customers from the surrounding areas complained of food poisoning and vomiting, Banjara Hills police said.

“I admitted 12 patients with complaints of intoxication, dysentery, giddiness, vomiting and acute stomach pain. They all said that they had purchased momos from kiosks on the roadside that are unhygienic,” said Dr Jamal Ahmed, who runs a private hospital in Udaynagar.

The GHMC should take up the matter seriously. One person has died and many others are said to be in a critical condition, Dr Jamal said.

“We have checked with local hospitals and found that over 60 people who ate momos are undergoing treatment,” Balaji Goswami, a social worker from Udaynagar, told Deccan Chronicle.

Banjara Hills sub-inspector P. Ravinder said the police had taken three momo sellers for questioning and registered a case of culpable homicide under Section 101 of the BNS.

“We have intimated the food safety officials from GHMC. They have collected samples of the momos prepared and sent them for lab test,” Ravinder said.



