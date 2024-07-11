A month on, no headways in child trafficking case in Medipally

Hyderabad: The apathy of Rachakonda police towards solving the child trafficking case in Medipally has raised serious concerns.

It should be noted that 27 babies were rescued by Medipally police after the racket was busted on May 28. However, the source of procurement of those babies remains a mystery.

A top cop from Rachakonda told Deccan Chronicle, said, “We are still trying to find out who the real culprits are. We suspect that the kids were sold to these traffickers. Such individuals mostly come with healthy financial backgrounds. There are several factors contributing to such a problem. Some families do not want the toddler while some families prefer a son and sell daughters.”

However, the exact cause still remains a mystery.

Almost a month back, in a chat with media persons, Medipally CI Goverdhan Reddy had revealed that five such agents have been arrested by the Maharashtra police and that Medipally police was issuing a transit warrant to get the agents to Hyderabad. As things stand, the warrant will take some more days to get an approval and the agents are still to come to Hyderabad.

On the reason for the delay, the top cop said, “There are several factors that affect the working of such cases. One of them is lack of cooperation between police departments of other states, which contributes to the low detention rate in most such complicated cases.”

Meanwhile, the rescued babies continue to be under the care of Shishu Vihar.