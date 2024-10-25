A Good Samaritan home guard feted for noble act

Hyderabad: Khuso Khan, a home guard attached to the Marredpally police was hailed for his honesty and integrity. He returned a high-end mobile phone that a passenger had lost at the Jubilee bus station (JBS) in Secunderabad.

Khusro was felicitated for his humane act by Marredpally police officials.

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police arrested Syed Imran and Mohd Zubair in Rahamatnagar, for manufacturing duplicate pan masala, zarda and tobacco products and selling them. Police seized empty bags of branded goods, raw material and a mixing machine from the duo.

Hyderabad: The south west zone task force and Langer Houz police on Thursday raided arrested one Imran Saleem of Zebabagh for preparing adulterated ginger and garlic paste and seized material worth Rs 4.45 lakh. Police teams seized 835.5 kg of adulterated ginger and garlic paste. He was previously arrested for similar offences by Vikarabad, Tandur and Rajendranagar police.

